Video – Nedved, Del Piero and Iaquinta combine for the goal of the day

March 16, 2021 - 7:00 pm

On this day on 2008, Juventus welcomed Napoli at the Olimpico stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri were the better side for most of the encounter, but had to wait until the second half to score the sole goal of the match.

Pavel Nedved’s cross from the left found Alessandro Del Piero inside the penalty box, and the captain sent a brilliant chest and volley towards Vincenzo Iaquinta.

The former Udinese man got rid of his marker with his first touch, before launching a strike towards the far bottom corner.

