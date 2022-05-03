nedved
Video – Nedved’s low drive is the Goal of the Day

May 3, 2022 - 11:15 pm

On this day in 2009, Juventus hosted Lecce at the Olimpico Stadium in Turin. Despite Pavel Nedved’s brace, the southerners were able to snatch a 2-2 draw.

But little did we know at the time that we were actually witnessing the last two goals in the illustrious career of the 2003 Ballon d’Or winner who went on to retire at the end of the season.

The Czech’s first goal came from a low drive following the combined work of Vincenzo Iaquinta and Amauri. The club’s official Twitter account picked it as the Goal of the Day.

