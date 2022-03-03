nedved
Video – Nedved’s strike against Inter is the Goal of the Day

March 3, 2022 - 1:15 am

On this day in 2003, Juventus hosted Inter at the Stadio delle Alpi for another edition of the Derby d’Italia.

The Bianconeri – led by Marcello Lippi – emerged victorious at the expense of their arch-rivals thanks to three unanswered goals.

An own goal from Guly broke the deadlock and Mauro Camoranesi sealed the win with a third goal.

But it was Pavel Nedved’s piledriver in between the two that stole the highlights. The club’s official Twitter account recognized it as the Goal of the Day.

