Video – Nedved’s sublime strike is the goal of the day

May 22, 2021 - 7:00 pm

On this day in 2005, Fabio Capello’s Juventus played their penultimate match of the Serie A season away at Livorno.

The Bianconeri had already sealed the Scudetto title by that point, but played an entertaining 2-2 draw against the Tuscan side.

However, the most spectacular goal of the encounter was the beautiful opener scored by Pavel Nedved.

The Czech legend made a quick control before launching a vicious right-foot shoot towards the far post.

Therefore, the club’s official Twitter account picked it as the goal of the day.

