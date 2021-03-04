Club News

Video – Netflix to release a series on former Juventus star

March 4, 2021 - 2:30 pm

Roberto Baggio was arguably the biggest name in Italian football during the 90’s.

The Ballon d’Or winner caused riots in the streets of Florence when he completed his move from Fiorentina to Juventus.

After a legendary career, Netflix decided to honor the iconic number 10 with a filmed series.

As you can see from the trailer posted below, the majority of the story will be dedicated to the 1994 World Cup.

Baggio famously led the Azzurri to the finals against Brazil, before shooting wide off target on the decisive penalty shootout.

