Following a transfer saga that lasted for weeks, Andrea Cambiaso has finally arrived at the J-Medical center to undergo his medical tests ahead of completing a transfer to Juventus.

The young left-back made his arrival on Tuesday morning and was greeted by a small section of the club’s supporters.

The 22-year-old rose to prominence last season at Genoa, but was destined to leave for a bigger club, especially following the Grifone’s relegation to Serie B.