the super league
Video – New Super League CEO believes “football can do better”

October 19, 2022 - 11:59 pm

Despite the major setback suffered shortly following its announcement, the European Super League project remains on the table, with Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona leading the fight against UEFA’s dominance on the continental scene.

A22 Sports (a company that was formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of the European Super League) announced the appointment of Bernd Reichart as new CEO.

The German wasted no time by announcing the need for immediate talks in order to restore football’s status as the undisputed most popular sport in Europe, stating that “football can do better”.

