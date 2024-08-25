Fiorentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez arrived at the J|Medical Centre this morning to undergo his routine tests before signing his Juventus contract.

News reports revealed that the Bianconeri finally found an agreement with the Tuscan club over a loan with an obligation to buy for a total of 38 million euros. The Argentine landed in Turin last night.

This morning, the official Juventus X account posted a video showing the 26-year-old’s arrival for his medical, much to the delight of the fans who awaited him at the gates.