Video: Nicolo Barella fires Italy ahead inside the opening half-hour

Italy have broken the deadlock against Belgium in the opening half, leaving Belgium trailing as they look to battle it out for a place in the semi-final of Euro 2020.

The Azzurri have been the standout performers at the tournament thus far, meaning they even went into tonight’s clash as the bookmakers favourites to get through to the next round, despite their opponents being ranked FIFA world number one for the past three years.

They haven’t failed to live up to that hype either, having had the ball back in the net twice already in the opening half, although one goal was chalked off for offside.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

Still a long way to go, but I can’t help but be excited about our chances of reaching the next round.

Patrick