Video – Nicolo Rovella arrives for Monza medical

August 31, 2022 - 3:00 pm

Despite making a good impression during the summer, Nicolò Rovella won’t have a place at Juventus this season, especially with Leandro Paredes’ imminent arrival.

Therefore, the young midfielder will embark on another loan spell, this time with the newly-promoted Monza, who are yet to earn their maiden Serie A point after four rounds.

Sky Sport journalist Marco Bovicelli posted a video on his personal Twitter account showing Rovella’s arrival to Monza, as he prepares to undergo his medical tests.

1 Comment

    Reply martinn August 31, 2022 at 3:03 pm

    This is a shame, but at least he`ll actually get coached

