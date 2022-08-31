Video – Nicolo Rovella arrives for Monza medical

Despite making a good impression during the summer, Nicolò Rovella won’t have a place at Juventus this season, especially with Leandro Paredes’ imminent arrival.
Therefore, the young midfielder will embark on another loan spell, this time with the newly-promoted Monza, who are yet to earn their maiden Serie A point after four rounds.
Sky Sport journalist Marco Bovicelli posted a video on his personal Twitter account showing Rovella’s arrival to Monza, as he prepares to undergo his medical tests.
#Monza, iniziate le visite mediche di #Rovella: nel pomeriggio la firma sul contratto @SkySport @DiMarzio #calciomercato pic.twitter.com/nHMQq2QgHQ
— Marco Bovicelli (@MarcoBovicelli) August 31, 2022
This is a shame, but at least he`ll actually get coached