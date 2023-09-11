In a recent interview with the club’s Twitch channel, Juventus fans got to know a bit more about Hans Nicolussi Caviglia.
The young midfielder is a born and bred Juventino. He reveals that he was serving as a ball-boy at the Allianz Stadium when Paul Pogba scored against Napoli.
Therefore, becoming a teammate of the Frenchman is a great honor and satisfaction for the 23-year-old.
Nicolussi Caviglia explains how training with Pogba made him realize that the latter is on another level.
From ball boy, to teammates 🤯
Hans on training alongside fellow midfielder @paulpogba 💪 pic.twitter.com/Fe36cVzBUB
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) September 8, 2023
