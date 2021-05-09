Tomori
Club News, Videos

Video – Night to forget for Juventus after Tomori adds a third for AC Milan

May 9, 2021 - 9:38 pm

Tonight will go down as a night to forget for Juventus and in fact, it may well go down as a humiliation.

Fikayo Tomori scored with a fine header after a long ball into the box. The defence was a shambles and the midfield have been non-existent. No idea if the forwards are even playing they have been that anonymous this evening.

Andrea Pirlo could be on his way out after this performance and in all fairness, about time.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

rebic

Video – Struggling Juventus go two down against AC Milan

May 9, 2021
Szczesny

Video – Szczesny keeps Juventus in the game with penalty save

May 9, 2021
diaz

Video – AC Milan grab the lead against Juventus just before half time

May 9, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.