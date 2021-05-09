Video – Night to forget for Juventus after Tomori adds a third for AC Milan

Tonight will go down as a night to forget for Juventus and in fact, it may well go down as a humiliation.

Fikayo Tomori scored with a fine header after a long ball into the box. The defence was a shambles and the midfield have been non-existent. No idea if the forwards are even playing they have been that anonymous this evening.

Andrea Pirlo could be on his way out after this performance and in all fairness, about time.