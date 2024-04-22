On Sunday evening, Juventus Next Gen hosted Fermana at the Moccagatta Stadium in the penultimate round of Serie C.

The Bianconeri took the lead through a slick team play, with Luis Hasa picking up Simone Guerra who only had to place the ball into the open goal. However, the visitors equalized through a freekick headed home by Lorenzo Sorrentino.

In the second half, Juventus received a blow when Guerra was sent off for punching an opponent.

Nevertheless, Massimo Brambilla’s men still found a way to prevail. Joseph Nonge riffled a shot from the edge of the box to secure all three points for Next Gen who climbed to the sixth place in the table, thus cementing their place in the playoffs.