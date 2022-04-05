Serie A, Videos

Video: Official highlights from Inter’s narrow win over Juve

April 5, 2022 - 11:45 pm

Juventus were downed 1-0 by rivals Inter Milan on Sunday, but I feel like we were the better side.

The Old Lady were on top from early on, in a turn of events from our previous outings where we have sat back and soaked up the pressure, but we couldn’t manage to find the net.

We eventually fall behind in controversial fashion after VAR moved to not only award a penalty to Inter, but then stepped in to allow them to retake the spot-kick after Wojciech Szczesny had saved the initial effort.

While the result surely ends any hopes of mounting a title challenge this term, we can be proud of the way we played.

