Video: Official highlights including all goals from Juventus and Inter’s draw this weekend

October 25, 2021 - 9:38 am

Juventus earned a late equaliser against Inter Milan on Sunday evening to see the game end all square at 1-1 apiece.

The first chance of the match came for our side, with Alvaro Morata forcing Samir Handanovic into the save, but it was the Nerazzurri who drew first blood.

Hakan Calhanoglu fired off a first-time effort from just outside the box, and after a slight deflection looked on course for the net forcing Szczesny to rush to dive, only for the ball to ricochet off the post into the path of Edin Dzeko to poke home into the open net.

The Old Lady may feel a little lucky to take a point home after being awarded a very late penalty thanks to VAR, with Alex Sandro having been kicked right on the edge of the box, with Paulo Dybala making no mistake from the penalty spot.

While it was a share of the spoils today, neither side will feel like they really deserved all three points having cancelled each other out for much of the match, but Juve will likely be the happier getting a point away at the San Siro against the Serie A champions.

