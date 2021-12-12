Cuadrado
Video: Official highlights including all goals from Juventus disappointing draw with Venezia

December 12, 2021 - 9:46 pm

Juventus were denied victory after Venezia equalised in the second half, but it wasn’t good enough in front of goal.

Once again our finishing let us down, having racked up a number of shots on goal, only for them to go wide or have not been enough to beat the goalkeeper.

Their equaliser deserves plenty of credit however, with plenty of sources rightly describing it as a wonder-goal, and you won’t hear me argue against such superlatives.

This result does leave us dropping dangerously far outside the top four however, and could potentially miss out on European football altogether at this rate.

Thankfully there is only two more league matches before we get the chance to regroup during the winter break, and potentially enter into the transfer window to fix our struggles, although it remains to be seen whether the threat of a ban will affect our transfer strategy come January.

