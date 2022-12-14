Video – On this day, Amauri’s brace sealed memorable Juve win over Milan

On this day in 2008, Claudio Ranieri’s Juventus hosted Carlo Ancelotti’s Milan at the Olimpico Stadium in Turin in what turned out to be an eventful affair.

Alessandro Del Piero broke the deadlock with an unstoppable spot kick but Ronaldinho and Pato combined to score the equalizer.

Nonetheless, Giorgio Chiellini’s header restored the Old Lady’s lead, and Paolo De Ceglie picked up Amauri with delightful cross and the latter rose high to direct it home.

While Massimo Ambrosini restored some hope for the Rossoneri with a deflected shot, Amauri secured the Bianconeri’s win following a lovely give-and-go with Mohamed Sissoko.