Video – On this day, angry Allegri took off his coat as Juventus edge past Capri

On this day in 2014, Juventus travelled to Capri in the hopes of extending their mid-season renaissance.

Nonetheless, Marco Borriello surprised his former employers when he skipped past Leonardo Bonucci to give the hosts an early lead.

However, Mario Mandzukic turned the match upside-down with two goals and Paul Pogba added the third after the break.

But just when the visitors thought they had it wrapped up, Bonucci’s own goal revived Capri’s hopes, as they kept pushing for an equalizer until the final whistle.

Although their attempts were in vain, they were enough to anger Max Allegri who took off his coat like a madman in a memorable scene that has now become a signature move for the tactician.