Video – On this day, Benatia and Szczesny secure hard-fought Juventus win over Roma

On this day in 2017, Juventus hosted Roma at the Allianz Stadium for the 18th matchday of the season.

Giorgio Chiellini’s header was denied by Alisson Becker, and Mehdi Benatia’s initial rebound hit the post, but the Moroccan scored from the third attempt to break the deadlock against his former club.

Both sides had their hosts of chances, with Alessandro Florenzi and Miralem Pjanic hitting the post.

A defensive fumble from the Bianconeri put Patrik Schick through on goal, but Wojciech Szczesny pulled off a fine save to secure the Old Lady’s slim lead.