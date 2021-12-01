Video – On this day, Bentancur, Chiellini and Ronaldo led the way in Florence

On this day in 2018, Fiorentina hosted their hated rivals Juventus at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence.

The visitors had the upper hand from start to finish, and Rodrigo Bentancur scored a lovely opener after playing a give-and-go with Paulo Dybala and making an impressive run to the box.

In the second half, Juan Cuadrado headed the ball towards the Viola box, and Giorgio Chiellini’s effort went above everyone to double the Bianconeri’s lead.

Finally, Mario Mandzukic won a spot kick that was successfully converted by Cristiano Ronaldo, as it ended 3-0 in favor of the Old Lady.