Video – On this day, Bernardeschi rescued Juventus on Ronaldo’s debut

On this day in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo made his Juventus debut following his ground-breaking transfer from Real Madrid. The Bianconeri expected an easy win at the Bentigodi against Chievo, but it wasn’t exactly the case.

Sami Khedira opened the scoring in the first half, but the hosts turned the match upside-down with two goals of their own.

Nonetheless, Leonardo Bonucci managed to find the equalizer on his return to the club while Federico Bernardeschi came to the rescue with a last-gasp winner.