Video – On this day, Bernardeschi stuns Fiorentina on his return

On this day in 2018, Fiorentina hosted Juventus at the Artemio Franchi Stadium with the usual hostile atmosphere that is reserved for the Bianconeri.

Gil Dias almost broke the deadlock in favor of the Viola but his effort crashed against the bar.

In the second half, Federico Bernardeschi stunned his old supporters by opening the scoring for the visitors with a curling freekick on his first appearance in Florence following his departure in the previous summer.

Later in the second half, Giorgio Chiellini found Gonzalo Higuain with a sublime though ball, and the Argentine buried it in the net to consolidate the victory.