Bernardeschi
Club News

Video – On this day, Bernardeschi stuns Fiorentina on his return

February 9, 2022 - 8:45 pm

On this day in 2018, Fiorentina hosted Juventus at the Artemio Franchi Stadium with the usual hostile atmosphere that is reserved for the Bianconeri.

Gil Dias almost broke the deadlock in favor of the Viola but his effort crashed against the bar.

In the second half, Federico Bernardeschi stunned his old supporters by opening the scoring for the visitors with a curling freekick on his first appearance in Florence following his departure in the previous summer.

Later in the second half, Giorgio Chiellini found Gonzalo Higuain with a sublime though ball, and the Argentine buried it in the net to consolidate the victory.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

The latest updates on the contract renewals of Bernardeschi, De Sciglio and Perin

February 9, 2022

Juventus face foreign competition in the race for Lazio star

February 9, 2022
Cambiaso

Report names three young left-backs who could replace Alex Sandro at Juventus

February 9, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.