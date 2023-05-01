Bonucci
Video – On this day, birthday boy Bonucci scored a brace against Venezia

May 1, 2023 - 11:00 pm

While defenders rarely score braces, Leonardo Bonucci achieved this feat on his birthday last year.

The Juventus captain marked his 35th name day by leading the Bianconeri towards victory against Venezia. The club’s official Twitter channel picked his strikes as the Goals of the day.

The Euro 2020 winner redirected Matthijs de Ligt’s header towards goal to break the deadlock.

Mattia Aramu scored the equalizer for the visitors, but Bonucci swiftly resorted the Old Lady’s lead by pouncing on a goalmouth scramble.

