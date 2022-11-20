Bonucci
Club News

Video – On this day, Bonucci’s brace secured away win against Lazio

November 20, 2022 - 11:30 am

On this day last year, Juventus travelled to the Italian capital for a meeting against Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

Following a VAR review, the referee pointed towards the spot for a challenge on Alvaro Morata. Leonardo Bounucci stepped up and buried it in the corner of the net.

In the second half, Pepe Reina tripped Federico Chiesa which resulted in another spot kick. The veteran defender converted it once again and went back to Turin with all three points and a rare personal brace.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Odriozola

Cherubini’s right-back shortlist includes five Juventus transfer targets

November 20, 2022
McKennie USA

McKennie credits Juventus for his swift recovery ahead of World Cup

November 20, 2022
Milinkovic-Savic

When will Juventus launch an onslaught on Milinkovic-Savic?

November 20, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.