Video – On this day, Bonucci’s brace secured away win against Lazio

On this day last year, Juventus travelled to the Italian capital for a meeting against Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

Following a VAR review, the referee pointed towards the spot for a challenge on Alvaro Morata. Leonardo Bounucci stepped up and buried it in the corner of the net.

In the second half, Pepe Reina tripped Federico Chiesa which resulted in another spot kick. The veteran defender converted it once again and went back to Turin with all three points and a rare personal brace.