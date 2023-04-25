Borriello
Video – On this day, Borriello broke his duck for Juventus in vital win over Cesena

April 25, 2023 - 12:00 pm

On this day in 2012, Antonio Conte’s Juventus traveled to Cesena in the hopes of picking up three valuable points in what was a razor-tight Scudetto race against their rivals Milan.

Ultimately, it was Marco Borriello who snatched the solitary goal that separated the two sides. The well-traveled Italian striker had joined the Bianconeri in the middle of the campaign, and this happened to be his first goal for the club, which explains his intense celebration.

 

 

