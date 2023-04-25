Video – On this day, Borriello broke his duck for Juventus in vital win over Cesena

On this day in 2012, Antonio Conte’s Juventus traveled to Cesena in the hopes of picking up three valuable points in what was a razor-tight Scudetto race against their rivals Milan.

Ultimately, it was Marco Borriello who snatched the solitary goal that separated the two sides. The well-traveled Italian striker had joined the Bianconeri in the middle of the campaign, and this happened to be his first goal for the club, which explains his intense celebration.