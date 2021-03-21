Video – On this day, Buffon broke Rossi’s record as Juve dismantled Torino

On this day in 2016, Gianluigi Buffon broke a goalkeeping record which lasted for over 22 years.

Milan’s Sebastiano Rossi had the record for the most consecutive period without conceding a goal in Serie A at 924 minutes, but the Juventus icon managed to stretch it to 974 minutes in the Derby against Torino.

Andrea Belotti’s second half penalty kick ended the incredible run, but it was only a consolation goal for the Granata.

The Old Lady won the match in a 4-1 result, thanks to Paul Pogba’s sublime freekick, Sami Khedira’s awkwardly easy goal and Alvaro Morata’s brace.