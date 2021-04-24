Club News

Video – On this day, Buffon saved Juventus against Fiorentina

April 24, 2021 - 3:30 pm

Whilst Juventus are preparing to take on Fiorentina on Sunday, we take you back for the time when the two sides met on this day in 2016.

Paul Pogba brought the ball down to Mario Mandzukic who opened the scoring with a vicious strike.

After the break, the hosts pounced on a mistake at the back from Leonardo Bonucci, as Nikola Kalinic brought them back on level terms.

Nonetheless, Alvaro Morata came off the bench to restore the Old Lady’s lead, and Buffon saved the day by denying Kalinic from the spot, before stopping the rebound as well.

This victory proved to be decisive, as on the following day, Juventus secured their fifth straight Scudetto title when Napoli lost their match against Roma.

