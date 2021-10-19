Video – On this day, Buffon saved the victory for Juventus against Bologna

On this day in 2019, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus hosted Bologna at the Allianz Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave the hosts the lead after beating Lukasz Skoruspki at the near post with a powerful low drive. However, the Rossoblu found an equalizer through a brilliant strike from Danilo.

Nevertheless, Miralem Pjanic pounced a fiasco inside the visitor’s penalty box to struck home the winning goal.

In the final minutes, Bologna almost made it 2-2, but Gianluigi Buffon made a terrific late save to preserve win.