Video – On this day, Buffon saved the victory for Juventus against Bologna

October 19, 2021 - 4:45 pm

On this day in 2019, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus hosted Bologna at the Allianz Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave the hosts the lead after beating Lukasz Skoruspki at the near post with a powerful low drive. However, the Rossoblu found an equalizer through a brilliant strike from Danilo.

Nevertheless, Miralem Pjanic pounced a fiasco inside the visitor’s penalty box to struck home the winning goal.

In the final minutes, Bologna almost made it 2-2, but Gianluigi Buffon made a terrific late save to preserve win.

