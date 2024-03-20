On this day in 2016, Torino hosted Max Allegri’s Juventus for a much-anticipated Derby della Mole showdown.

Paul Pogba broke the deadlock with a stunning freekick before Sami Khedira doubled the visitors’ lead with a wonderful solo effort.

Andrea Belotti pulled one back for the Granata, but at that point, Gianluigi Buffon had already registered a new Serie A record by going 973 minutes without conceding.

In the second half, Pogba produced more magical moments, providing two assists for Alvaro Morata who made it 4-1.