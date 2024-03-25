On this day in 2011, Antonio Conte’s Juventus hosted Claudio Ranieri’s Inter in what was the first Derby d’Italia held at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri had the upper hand in the first half, but couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

Nevertheless, a tactical tweak after halftime did the trick, and Martin Caceres broke the deadlock after meeting Andrea Pirlo’s exquisite corner kick.

Club icon Alessandro Del Piero then sealed the win with a clinical finish after finding himself one-on-one with Julio Cesar following a brilliant through ball from Arturo Vidal.

Juventus won the day and went on to clinch their first pre-Calciopoli Scudetto title.