On this day in 2012, Juventus and Napoli locked horns at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Both sides had their chances, with the Bianconeri getting the larger portion, as Sebastian Giovinco and Claudio Marchisio went close.

But at the end of the day, it was the substitutes who decided the encounter, as Martin Caceres headed home at the 80th minute.

Two minutes later, a young Paul Pogba announced himself on the big stage with an absolute scorcher from the outside of the box.