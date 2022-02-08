Caceres
Video – On this day, Caceres’ brace stunned Milan in Coppa Italia Semi Final

February 8, 2022 - 11:30 pm

On this day in 2012, Milan and Juventus locked horns at the San Siro in the first leg of the Coppa Italia Semi Finals at a time when the two giants were fiercely fighting for the Scudetto title.

Following a goalless first half, the Bianconeri broke the deadlock in the second period thanks to Martin Caceres. Marco Borrielo’s shot was saved by Marco Amelia, but the Uruguayan stormed into the box to pounce of the rebound.

Stephan El Shaarawy equalized for the hosts from close range, but Caceres stunned the Rossoneri with a brilliant lob that restored the Bianconeri’s lead while completing a rare personal brace.

