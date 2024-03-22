On this day in 2008, Claudio Ranieri’s Juventus earned a hard-fought victory over their arch-rivals Inter at San Siro.

Roberto Mancini’s men were the strongest Serie A side in that era, but the Bianconeri still found a way to beat them on their own turf.

Despite enjoying one of his most prolific campaigns, Alessandro Del Piero spurned two glorious opportunities. Yet, he still provided two assists with brilliant flicks for Mauro Camoranesi and David Trezeguet who scored on the volley.

Maniche pulled one back for the Nerazzurri but was later denied by the post, as the Bianconeri celebrated a famous Derby d’Italia victory.