Club News

Video – On this day, Carlos Tevez reigned supreme away to Dortmund

March 18, 2022 - 1:00 am

On this day in 2015, Juventus travelled to Germany for a meeting against Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

The Bianconeri already had a 2-1 advantage from the first leg thanks to Alvaro Morata and Carlos Tevez, but the pair were adamant on inflicting more damage on their German opponents.

The Argentine scored a fabulous brace himself, while also providing the assist for his striking partner, as Max Allegri’s men comfortably reached the quarter finals on the back of a 5-1 score on aggregate.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Dybala

The great Dybala dilemma: An instrumental star or a major financial burden – (Opinion)

March 17, 2022
Rabiot

Deschamps calls up Rabiot for France’s upcoming friendlies

March 17, 2022
Alessandro Del Piero

“A sort of energy disappeared” – Del Piero explains how it all went wrong for Juve

March 17, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.