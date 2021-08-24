Club News

Video – On this day, Chiellini’s goal earns Sarri the win on his Juventus debut

August 24, 2021 - 9:30 pm

On this day in 2019, Juventus launched yet another title defense with an opening day victory over Parma away at the Ennio Tardini.

This was Maurizio Sarri’s first official match in charge of the club, and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the show, but just couldn’t put his name on the scoresheet.

Nonetheless, Giorgio Chiellini managed to score the match’s lone goal following a corner kick debacle.

Unfortunately for the captain, that would turn out to be his last match before suffering a long layoff due to an ACL injury that threatened to end his playing career.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ronaldo

Gazzetta believes there’s one concrete destination left for Ronaldo

August 24, 2021
Szczesny

Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s disappointing draw at Udinese

August 24, 2021
McKennie

From Bayern to Tottenham – Speculation surrounding McKennie’s future

August 24, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.