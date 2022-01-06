Video – On this day, Chiesa and Juventus ended Milan’s unbeaten run

On this day last year, Juventus took on Milan at the San Siro Stadium. The Rossoneri were at the time on the top of the Serie A table and yet to taste their first league defeat of the season.

Nevertheless, Federico Chiesa combined brilliantly with Paulo Dybala who put the Italian through on goal with a delightful backheel.

Davide Calabria brought Milan back on level terms with a debatable goal before the end of the first half.

Nevertheless, Chiesa restored the Bianconeri’s lead after the break with another wonderful strike, and Dejan Kulusevski fed Weston McKennie for the third goal.

That performance arguably remains the best display from Andrea Pirlo’s tenure as Juventus manager.