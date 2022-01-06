chiesa
Club News

Video – On this day, Chiesa and Juventus ended Milan’s unbeaten run

January 6, 2022 - 4:30 pm

On this day last year, Juventus took on Milan at the San Siro Stadium. The Rossoneri were at the time on the top of the Serie A table and yet to taste their first league defeat of the season.

Nevertheless, Federico Chiesa combined brilliantly with Paulo Dybala who put the Italian through on goal with a delightful backheel.

Davide Calabria brought Milan back on level terms with a debatable goal before the end of the first half.

Nevertheless, Chiesa restored the Bianconeri’s lead after the break with another wonderful strike, and Dejan Kulusevski fed Weston McKennie for the third goal.

That performance arguably remains the best display from Andrea Pirlo’s tenure as Juventus manager.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Arkadiusz Milik

Ligue 1 side names the price for Juventus target – Take it or leave it

January 6, 2022

Opinion: Three keys to victory for Juventus against Napoli

January 6, 2022
morata

The latest probable formation for Juventus ahead of Napoli encounter

January 6, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.