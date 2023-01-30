Video – On this day, Chiesa and Ramsey on target for Juventus against Sampdoria

On this day in 2021, Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria hosted Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus at the empty Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

The Bianconeri opened the scoring in the first half following an exquisite play. Alvaro Morata played a give-and-go with Cristiano Ronaldo before spotting Federico Chiesa’s run towards the back post. The Italian latched on to the ball to break the deadlock.

CR7 was hellbent on scoring, but he eventually played a vital part in the second goal as well. His outstanding diagonal cross found Juan Cuadrado who set up Aaron Ramsey for the tap-in.