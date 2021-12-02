Club News

Video – On this day, Chiesa inflicts his damage on Dynamo Kyiv

December 2, 2021 - 8:00 pm

On this day in 2020, Juventus hosted Dynamo Kyiv on the fifth matchday of the Champions League group stage.

After 20 minutes, Alex Sandro’s cross from the left was met by Federico Chiesa who scored a rare header to open his account in the European completion.

After the break, the young Italian caused havoc for the Ukrainians with his runs from the right.

The former Fiorentina man delivered a ball to the mouth of the goal allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to increase his CL tally, before assisting Alvaro Morata for the third and final goal.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Arthur

Juventus consider sending frustrating midfielder on loan

December 2, 2021
Paolo Rossi

Italians left upset by Paolo Rossi’s snub at Ballon d’Or ceremony

December 2, 2021
zidane

Video – Zidane’s fabulous freekick get the nod for Goal of the Day

December 2, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.