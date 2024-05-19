On this day in 2021, Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus won the Coppa Italia final at the expense of Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta.

The Bianconeri broke the deadlock at the Mapei Stadium in Sassuolo thanks to a brilliant curler from Dejan Kulusevski. However, La Dea drew level with a stinging strike courtesy of Ruslan Malinovskyi.

In the second half, Federico Chiesa was thwarted by the post, but eventually delivered the winner after combining with Kulusevski, thus earning the Bianconeri their 14th domestic cup.