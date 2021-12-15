Club News

Video – On this day, Clinical Ronaldo brace drowned Udinese

December 15, 2021 - 10:30 pm

On this day in 2019, Juventus welcomed Udinese to the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The hosts started on a high note, and although Paulo Dybala’s shot was blocked, Cristiano Ronaldo smashed the rebound home with a wonderful finish.

The Portuguese then sealed his brace with another clinical finish after being put through by Gonzalo Higuain’s brilliant assist.

Leonardo Bonucci’s header added the third goal for the Old Lady even before the end of the first half.

CR7 pushed hard to obtain his hattrick and came really close, but it was the visitors who denied Gianluigi Buffon from another clean sheet as Ignacio Pussetto pulled one back following a fumble inside the box.

