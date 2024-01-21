On this day in 2019, Juventus hosted Chievo Verona at the Allianz Stadium in what turned out to be the two sides last meeting.

Douglas Costa scored a dazzling goal to open the scoring in the first half. The Brazilian dribbled his way past his markers before sending in a low drive past the goalkeeper. Paulo Dybala then freed Emre Can to make it 2-0 before halftime.

In the second period, Cristiano Ronaldo was denied from the spot by a superb save from Stefano Sorrentino.

However, Daniele Rugani still scored the third goal with a clinical header.