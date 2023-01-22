Video – On this day, Costa’s fabulous goal broke the deadlock against Chievo

On this day in 2019, Juventus played hosts for Chievo Verona at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Although Cristiano Ronaldo was denied by Stefano Sorrentino from the spot, it was a routine 3-0 win for Max Allegri’s men.

Douglas Costa led the way for the Bianconeri with a stunning solo run followed by an exquisite strike. Emre Can then opened his account for Juventus following some lovely footwork from Paulo Dybala.

In the second half, Daniele Rugani met Federico Bernardeschi’s freekick cross to snatch the third.