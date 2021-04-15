Video – On this day, Costa’s masterclass leads the way for Juventus

On this day in 2018, Juventus earned a routine 3-0 victory against Sampdoria at the Allianz stadium.

Douglas Costa’s career has been marred with inconsistent performances, but the winger was at his brightest form on that occasion.

The Brazilian was behind all three goals, providing sublime assists for Mario Mandzukic on the opener, then for Benedict Howedes on the second, before setting up Sami Khedira for the third goal.

Costa is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, but is expected to return to Turin at the end of the campaign.