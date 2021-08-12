Video – On this day, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo might be the biggest star in the sport today, but it all started on this day in 2003, when he sealed his first major move to Manchester United.

The current Juventus striker caught the eye of Sir Alex Ferguson during a match between the Red Devils and Sporting Lisbon, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Here are three of his most famous goal during his time in England, including a rocket against Porto and a header versus Chelsea.