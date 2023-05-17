Zanetti
Video – On this day, Cristiano Zanetti scored his last goal at Juventus

May 17, 2023 - 2:00 pm

On this day in 2009, Cristiano Zanetti scored his final goal in a Juventus jersey, and it was a world-class stunner. The criminally-underrated midfielder was a pillar for the club in the post-Calciopoli era where he spent three years in Turin.

The Italian put the Bianconeri in the lead with an outrageous volley from long-range. Eventually, Atalanta secured a 2-2 draw, so this match also proved to be the last for Claudio Ranieri at Juventus who was sacked afterwards and replaced by Ciro Ferrara.

