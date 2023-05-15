Video – On this day, Cuadrado led the way for Juventus in vital win over Inter

On this day in 2021, Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus hosted Antonio Conte’s Inter who were already the crowned champions.

Following a thrilling back-and-forth battle, the Bianconeri emerged victorious 3-2 in the penultimate round of the season to preserve their chances of securing a Top-Four spot.

Samir Handanovic denied Cristiano Ronaldo from the spot, but the latter pounced on the rebound to score what proved to be his last goal for the club.

However, Juan Cuadrado was the ultimate star of the show, scoring another scorcher against the Nerazzurri before winning and converting a late penalty kick to secure the win.