Club News

Video – On this day, Cuadrado’s header earned Juventus hard-fought win against Sampdoria

March 19, 2022 - 8:30 pm

On this day in 2017, Juventus travelled to Liguria to take on Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Both sides wasted no time in testing the goalkeepers, with Gonzalo Higuain and Fabio Quagliarella trying their luck at opposite ends.

However, it was Juan Cuadrado who opened the scoring on the sixth minute. The Colombian stormed into the box to head home Kwadwo Asamoah’s exquisite cross.

Both sides tried to add to the scoring, but at the end of the day, the Bianconeri held on to the lead and took home all three points.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus will offer Dybala a similar contract to Vlahovic

March 19, 2022
Moggi

Moggi defends Juventus who “now needs to catch its breath”

March 19, 2022

Man United identify Juventus target as Pogba replacement

March 19, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.