Video – On this day, Cuadrado’s last-gasp Derby winner relaunched Juve’s campaign

October 31, 2021 - 11:30 am

On this day in 2015, Juventus hosted Torino for the Derby della Mole. The Bianconeri were suffering from an abysmal start to the season and needed a win at all costs.

Paul Pogba’s world class strike gave the Old Lady the lead, but Cesare Bovo’s venomous rebound equalized for the Granata.

Gianluigi Buffon had to pull a miraculous save to deny Kamil Glik’s header, and after a series of wasted opportunities, Alex Sandro’s ball found Juan Cuadrado who scored a scrappy yet invaluable winner that ended up launching a great come-from-behind Scudetto challenge.

Avatar

