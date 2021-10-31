Video – On this day, Cuadrado’s last-gasp Derby winner relaunched Juve’s campaign

On this day in 2015, Juventus hosted Torino for the Derby della Mole. The Bianconeri were suffering from an abysmal start to the season and needed a win at all costs.

Paul Pogba’s world class strike gave the Old Lady the lead, but Cesare Bovo’s venomous rebound equalized for the Granata.

Gianluigi Buffon had to pull a miraculous save to deny Kamil Glik’s header, and after a series of wasted opportunities, Alex Sandro’s ball found Juan Cuadrado who scored a scrappy yet invaluable winner that ended up launching a great come-from-behind Scudetto challenge.