Club News

Video – On this day, Cuadrado’s rocket wins Juventus the Derby d’Italia

February 5, 2022 - 10:00 pm

On this day in 2017, Juventus and Inter locked horns at the Allianz Stadium for the infamous Derby d’Italia.

Both sides had a host of chances in the first half. Paulo Dybala almost scored with an acrobatic effort and then hit the woodwork, while the Nerazzurri threatened Gianluigi Buffon’s goal with shots from Joao Mario and Ivan Perisic.

But it was Juan Cuadrado who broke the deadlock with an absolute rocket from the edge of the penalty box, leaving Samir Handanovic with no chance of saving it.

The Bianconeri held into the lead until the final whistle as they celebrated three hard-earned points over their arch rivals.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vlahovic

How Juventus are grooming Vlahovic for the role of Ronaldo’s heir

February 5, 2022
Tevez Ronaldo

Juventus send their best wishes to birthday boys Ronaldo and Tevez

February 5, 2022

Atletico Madrid could reportedly offer Juventus a discount on Morata

February 5, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.