Video – On this day, Cuadrado’s rocket wins Juventus the Derby d’Italia

On this day in 2017, Juventus and Inter locked horns at the Allianz Stadium for the infamous Derby d’Italia.

Both sides had a host of chances in the first half. Paulo Dybala almost scored with an acrobatic effort and then hit the woodwork, while the Nerazzurri threatened Gianluigi Buffon’s goal with shots from Joao Mario and Ivan Perisic.

But it was Juan Cuadrado who broke the deadlock with an absolute rocket from the edge of the penalty box, leaving Samir Handanovic with no chance of saving it.

The Bianconeri held into the lead until the final whistle as they celebrated three hard-earned points over their arch rivals.