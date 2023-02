On this day in 2017, Max Allegri’s Juventus and Stefano Pioli’s Inter clashed heads at the Allianz Stadium for another heated edition of the Derby d’Italia.

The two rivals traded blows from the get-go, with Paulo Dybala coming extremely close on a couple of occasions.

Nonetheless, it was Juan Cuadrado who scored the solitary goal of the evening. The Colombian pounced on a loose ball with an extraordinary scorcher from long-range which left Samir Handonovic with no chance at all.